Portsmouth Postcode Lottery winner scoops up £30,000

ONE MAN got the surprise of his life when he discovered he’d won a whopping £30,000 – all thanks to his postcode.

John Morgan from Paulsgrove takes part in the People’s Postcode Lottery where residents in England, Scotland and Wales pay £10 a month to be entered into numerous prize draws.

Any prize is divided between those with the winning postcode, but the dad-of-three discovered he was the only person in his street who played.

The 46-year-old was surprised with the good news when the team behind the lottery visited his home in Abbeydore Road and handed him a cheque.

John, who works as a fleet standards inspector, said: ‘It was such a shock to find out I’d won £30,000. I thought it was a late April Fool!

‘Who wouldn’t be happy to win that amount of money? I’m elated and I never expected it to happen.

‘Me and my wife Nikki are in the process of renovating our house, so the win has come at an excellent time.

‘The plan is to knock through the wall in the kitchen and create a kitchen/diner and now we’ve won the money. Nikki is looking into a roof extension.

‘It’s really easy to sign up and play the People’s Postcode Lottery, my neighbours will be gutted that they didn’t.

‘You don’t miss the £10 a month you have to pay to take part, knowing it goes to good causes.

‘My parents and many of my colleagues have now started to play!’

As well as renovating his house, John is also planning to put some of the cash away for his three children, aged 12, 13 and 16.

He added: ‘I’d love to book a family holiday and trip away for myself and Nikki.

‘Somewhere in Europe would be good.’

People’s Postcode Lottery winners are chosen daily and weekly. A minimum of 30 per cent of the money made from ticket sales goes directly to charities.

To date, players have raised more than £190m for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Matt Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: ‘It was a pleasure meeting John in Portsmouth.

‘As the only winner in the postcode, he had my full attention.

‘I hope he enjoys spending the money and has a nice celebration with his family.’

For more information about the People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit postcodelottery.co.uk.