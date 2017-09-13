Portsmouth Pride event returns on Saturday

Have your say

SOUTHSEA seafront will be a hive of music and colour on Saturday for the city’s annual Pride event.

Volunteer organisers are encouraging families and residents to help raise awareness of Portsmouth’s LGBTQ+ community.

Picture: Mick Young

The event will begin with a parade along the seafront, starting at South Parade Pier, before an afternoon of live music and entertainment at the bandstand.

A spokeswoman for the organising committee said: ‘Pride is not only for the LGBTQ+ community but it is about providing a safe space for everyone. Our aim is to celebrate diversity.

‘We also have a variety of entertainment after the parade.

‘Last year was a massive Pride event and we want to make it a fixed event in the future.’

Transgender campaigner Katie Yeomans has encouraged families and children to get involved in Saturday's event.

The committee is holding the event with the support of Portsmouth City Council.

Acts confirmed to appear include Portsmouth-based vocal harmony trio Timeless and queen Cherry Liquor, a popular host at the city’s Hampshire Boulevard club.

Information stalls including adoption, fostering and sexual health will also be available.

People wishing to take part in the parade are asked to meet at the pier between 10am and 10.30am on Saturday.

Transgender campaigner Katie Yeomans, from Southsea, has been an avid supporter of Pride and encouraged the whole city to visit on Saturday.

She said: ‘This event is not just for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s for families and children to come along. It’s very inclusive.

‘It is a good way for people who are not LGBTQ+ to mix with and understand those who are.

‘It is still something which is sort of unspoken about.’

In June last year thousands of people marched through the streets of Portsmouth for the city’s second Pride event.

A one-minute silence was held in Guildhall Square to pay tribute to the 49 people killed in a gay club in Orlando, in Florida, as well as to the murdered Labour MP Jo Cox.