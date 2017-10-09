Portsmouth residents warned of month-long roadworks at major junction

Residents living near a Portsmouth hospital have been warned of traffic disruption over the next month because of roadworks.

Colas, the roads contractor for Portsmouth City Council, has written to households about the work at the junction of Milton Road and St Mary’s Hospital.

The roadworks will start on October 23 and the company expects to finish in November.

Working hours will be 8am to 4pm during the day, and 7pm to 6am at night.

There will be no weekend works and any work taking place on a Friday night will finish by 6am on Saturday morning.

In a letter from Colas agent Harayshan Pirabaharan, the company said the works - part of a project to upgrade traffic signals at 11 major junctions across the city - would help improve the road network for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Workers will be digging up the existing equipment buried under the road and replacing it.

The letter, dated today, said: ‘This will involve some noise but we will not be doing noisy work every night.

‘Where there is noisy work, we will try to do it early in the evening to minimise disruption to residents.

‘We understand that this kind of work is disruptive and inconvenient but we will do everything we can to keep this to a minimum and are very grateful for resident’s patience and understanding during the work.’

Diversion signs will be in place if lanes need to be closed at night.

If you have any queries call 02392 310900.