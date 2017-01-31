Portsmouth rivals draw up plans for their own Oktoberfest

PROPOSALS are being drawn up by the city’s rivals for an Oktoberfest festival this year.

Portsmouth’s Bavarian-inspired festival pulled in 10,000 spectators in Guildhall Square last October with the festival set to return for a bigger celebration this October.

Now, Southampton are drawing up plans for their own festival with plans in place for a four-day festival in the city’s own Guildhall Square from October 26 to October 29.

The Portsmouth festival is pencilled in to take place earlier in the month from October 6 to 7, with a day session on the Friday and two on the Saturday.

A whopping 25,000 steins of beer was poured at the Portsmouth festival last year.