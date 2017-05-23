Portsmouth’s bid for UK City of Culture title named ‘strong’ as shortlist delayed

PORTSMOUTH has placed a ‘strong bid’ to obtain the UK City of Culture title in 2021.

That’s the view of the city’s culture boss Linda Symes as a decision on whether Portsmouth will remain in the running for the coveted title was delayed.

The city’s bid was one of 11 submitted to government, however, any decision on those who had been short-listed has been pushed back until the end of June.

A decision on the potential frontrunners for the prestigious title was due early next month but following the snap general election call, the city will have to wait a little longer.

Portsmouth’s bid has been backed by both the Historic Dockyard and the University of Portsmouth and Cllr Symes backed the strength of the proposal.

She said: ‘I feel that we have submitted a really strong bid. We have got a fantastic city here and we have consistently put on big cultural events.

‘Everywhere I go in the city, people tell me that there is always something happening here.

‘The city is growing exponentially in line with the cultural events.’

Cllr Symes also praised the impact of the America’s Cup on the city following The News’ revelation that the city had been short-listed to host the sailing competition next summer.

She added: ‘The event really brings another dimension to the city and it is fantastic every time it comes here.’

The city also received another boost after being named as one of the top 25 creative talent locations in the country.

Figures from global real estate supervisor CBRE named Portsmouth as 21st in a list of the UK’s creative destinations.

Alongside Portsmouth, the other 10 cities in the running for the City of Culture title are; Coventry, Hereford, Paisley, Perth, St Davids, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland, Swansea, Warrington and Wells.