Portsmouth’s Eastern Road closed after road sign comes loose

Eastern Road has been closed in Portsmouth for the second time in two days after a road sign came loose.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team tweeted that the road had been shut northbound near to Anchorage Road.

It later added: ‘A road sign has become detached and is posing a risk to vehicles/pedestrians.’

It comes after the road was closed for four hours yesterday following a crash between a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with Southampton with leg and abdominal injuries.

Portsmouth City Council has been contacted for more information.