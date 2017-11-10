Portsmouth’s Eastern Road reopened after road sign ‘becomes detatched’

Have your say

Portsmouth’s Eastern Road was closed this afternoon after a road sign became detatched.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team tweeted that the road had been shut northbound near to Anchorage Road.

It later added: ‘A road sign has become detached and is posing a risk to vehicles/pedestrians.’

A city council spokesman confirmed the road had been closed for emergency repairs to a road sign.

The road has now fully reopened.

It comes after the road was closed for four hours yesterday following a crash between a motorbike and a car.

Picture: Dan Russell/Twitter

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with Southampton with leg and abdominal injuries.