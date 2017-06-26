Portsmouth’s homeless served up meal to celebrate Ramadan

HOMELESS people across the city were given a boost on Saturday in the form of a special meal served up to celebrate Eid.

Charity Don’t Hate, Donate fed dozens of Portsmouth’s rough sleepers in Guildhall Square as part of the celebrations during the holy month of Ramadan.

We thought that it would be good to celebrate Eid by serving up a traditionally-themed meal for all the city’s rough sleepers Organiser Shipa Khan

The meal was themed around types of food traditionally eaten. The charity looks to feed the city’s homeless every Saturday as it says that regular services for rough sleepers aren’t as available on weekends as they are during the week.

It was organised by Shipa Khan, who said: ‘We thought that it would be good to celebrate Eid by serving up a traditionally-themed meal for all the city’s rough sleepers.

‘We have also given them packs to take away that have toiletries and little things to help them out.’

All the food served was either donated by Portsmouth restaurants or was from the charity’s supplies.

She added: ‘It is good to see so many happy faces, but it does look like there are a lot of people here today.

‘When you look around in the city, there seems to be more homeless people.

‘Providing them with a meal is important as they do not get much to eat on a Saturday usually.’

Chantelle Burton, the charity’s CEO, was helping serve food to people.

She said: ‘A lot of this food has been donated from the city’s Muslim community to help feed the homeless.

‘We have also got people fasting who are serving the food. This meal is very special and we just hope it helps them all out.’

Russell Hutton, a rough sleeper who has been on Portsmouth’s streets for the past six months said: ‘I think it is brilliant that they do this for us.

‘There’s not much really available on a Saturday so I really appreciate this.’

The charity serves meals in the square every Saturday.