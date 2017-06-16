Portsmouth’s Marriott Hotel says it is ‘100 per cent safe’ following Grenfell Tower disaster

ONE of Portsmouth’s best-known hotels has moved to reassure residents that the building is ‘100 per cent safe’ after cladding refits were thrown into the spotlight by the devastating Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

Concerns have been raised across the country regarding high rises and hotels that have recently been re-clad following the horrific fire that has claimed the lives of at least 30 people since it broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The hotel in North Harbour recently underwent a multi-million renovation to be re-clad in gold and brown last year with its windows and conference facilities also upgraded.

Contractor Britplas removed the old cladding and restored the building’s facade using aluminium composite rainscreen.

Following concerns, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing Martin Waters has moved to reassure residents regarding the building’s safety.

He said: ‘We are one hundred per cent sure that the building is safe. The building has passed all fire safety regulations and we have water sprinklers in every single room, office and corridor of the building.

‘The tower in London did not have any water sprinklers in at all.

‘The people of Portsmouth can remain confident that this building is completely safe from any fires.’

Experts believe that the rainscreen system used on the tower failed with the void between the aluminium panels and building fabric acting as a ‘chimney’ causing the fire to spread faster.

Tower block residents in Gosport and Portsmouth have received reassurances from housing companies and council leaders over the last two days that their homes are safe.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has written to Gosport Borough Council and Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service to seek assurances on residents safety while Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has written to Portsmouth City Council’s director of housing and property to also receive assurances.

Prime minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the fire with the blaze under both investigation from the fire service and the police.

The News has contacted Britplas for comment.