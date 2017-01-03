Portsmouth school closes after boiler failure

PUPILS have been turned away from a school in Portsmouth.
Westover Primary School has suffered a boiler failure on what is the first day of term for many pupils.
The school, in Westover Road, Copnor, is hoping the fault will be fixed today.
