Portsmouth Schools’ Music Festival celebrates 90th year

A SCHOOL music festival is set to tune up for its own birthday party.

Now in its 90th year, the Portsmouth Schools’ Music Festival will take to the Guildhall from Tuesday, July 04 until Friday, July 07.

Over 2,500 young people from over 80 schools will take part.

In her 10th year as committee chair of the event, director of music at Portsmouth High Junior School, Becky Hill, will lead proceedings.

She said: ‘Getting lots of young people to perform on the largest stage of its kind in Portsmouth is incredible.

‘It brings the community and the arts together in a joyful way. I’m so proud to be part of it.’

For festival tickets visit schoolsmusic.org.