Portsmouth set for a level three heatwave - but thunderstorms could be on the way

RESIDENTS in Portsmouth will be experiencing searing temperatures over the next couple of days.

Information from the Met Office suggests that a level three heatwave is imminent in the south coast, with temperatures of nearly 30 degrees Celsius.

Social and healthcare workers have been advised to ensure high-risk groups including the elderly, children and those with medical conditions, are kept cool and hydrated.

The NHS has issued advice for during the heatwave.

They said: ‘Spend time in the shade when the sun is strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

‘Keep rooms cool by using shades, have cool baths or showers and stay hydrated.’

Conditions are expected to become cooler towards the weekend, with the potential for a thunderstorm.

Grahame Madge from the Met Office explained: ‘With the intense heat from the last few days, there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms later in the week.

‘That sets the precedent for the weekend – we are going to see changeable conditions, but it should settle down to around 20 degrees Celsius.’

For more information go to metoffice.gov.uk.