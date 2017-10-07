Portsmouth train passengers warned of engineering work tomorrow

Have your say

Train passengers travelling between Portsmouth and London tomorrow have been warned to expect disruption to services because of more weekend engineering work.

Some lines at London Waterloo will be closed all day, while platforms seven and eight at Vauxhall will also be shut.

London Waterloo services to Poole and Portsmouth via Eastleigh will divide at Eastleigh all day.

Services from London Waterloo to Guildford via Cobham will start from Surbiton.

The extra afternoon and evening services between London Waterloo and Salisbury will start from Basingstoke.

For more information visit the South Western Railway website.