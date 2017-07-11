Portsmouth Ukip councillor's motion on homeless set for debate

A CONTROVERSIAL motion to 'remove' Portsmouth's homeless from the streets is set to be debated this afternoon.

Councillor Colin Galloway, leader of Portsmouth Ukip, submitted the motion to full council last week.

His motion said that Portsmouth is 'no longer a welcoming city to either business or tourists because it seems we prefer to have vagrants.'

The comments were deplored as 'disgusting' and protesters are set to call for his resignation in Guildhall Square this lunchtime.

Cllr Galloway's motion will be debated by the full chamber at the meeting which starts from 2pm this afternoon.