Portsmouth Ukip dealt blow by second councillor departure

UKIP in Portsmouth has been dealt another blow after it was confirmed that a second party councillor had abandoned the party this year.

Councillor Julie Bird confirmed her departure to join with independent councillor Paul Godier to create a new group of independents on the council.

It leaves Ukip with two councillors following the earlier departure of Alicia Denny to the Conservatives earlier this year.

Speaking about her decision, Cllr Bird said: ‘I just do not agree with them. I have got to be able to serve the residents of Fratton and I will be better suited to be able to do that as an independent councillor.’