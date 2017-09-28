Portsmouth woman to run for tumour-stricken brother

WHEN Tom Dewane found out that he had four tumours in his brain, he felt as though his life was about to fall apart.

His dreams of joining the army were in tatters and he feared he would never have a family of his own.

Tom Dewane and his wife Hannah

Through what has been a tough few years for Tom, his family has supported him every step of the way.

Now Tom’s sister, Carla Dewane, is planning a number of fundraising events for Brain Tumour Research – including taking part in the Great South Run on October 22 alongside her friend Devon Adsett, from Whiteley.

Carla, who lives in Portsmouth and works at Erin’s Nail and Beauty Salon in Fareham, said: ‘Things have been very difficult for Tom and I’m determined to do whatever I can to support him.

‘It feels as if brain tumours are a forgotten cancer yet they affect so many people and it is vital to raise awareness of the disease, as well as raising money for research and encouraging the government and larger cancer charities to invest more in this area too.

‘Running does not come naturally to either of us so we’re having to train an awful lot. We wanted to set ourselves a challenge whilst raising money for a charity that is close to home.’

On top of this, Carla will be holding a coffee and cake sale event at the Trinity Street salon on Sunday, October 1.

Carla said: ‘We are hoping that as many people as possible will support our coffee and cake event on Sunday, and they can do this by simply dropping into the salon from midday to 3pm.’

Tom works as a machine operator in Gosport and fulfilled his dreams of a family life with his wife Hannah and two children, Cheryl-Louise and Oscar-Myles. He said: ‘I have four inoperable gangliogliomas which are classed as low-grade – although this could change over time.

‘Surgery has never been an option for me as it could leave me blind or otherwise permanently disabled.

‘So far I have had six cycles of chemotherapy and continue to have follow-up scans to keep an eye on the tumours.

‘But the truth is no-one really knows what might happen and that is a very difficult thing to live with.

‘I am travelling a long and difficult road and just have to keep walking.’

To support Carla’s run go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/DevandCarlaGSR.

For more information about Brain Tumour Research, go to braintumourresearch.org.