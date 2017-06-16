Premiere of documentary on ‘beautiful’ nature reserve

A FILM celebrating the heritage of Milton Locks is premiering this weekend.

Life on the Water’s Edge is a short documentary commissioned by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust which gathers local people’s memories and archival film and photos of the area’s past.

It also celebrates the growing community who are exploring Milton Locks nature reserve today.

Generations have enjoyed the tranquil beauty of this section of Portsmouth’s coastline – from the painter Edward King and the houseboats of the 1940s, to today’s photographers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Local people were encouraged to come forward with their memories of Milton Locks at an event at Portsmouth Museum in April, and many of their stories, photos and experiences are now represented in this film.

The film will be screened for the first time at the museum tomorrow, at 3.20pm, as part of the Portsmouth Festivities programme.

Jess Parsons, community education officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: ‘I’m beyond excited to see our beautiful Milton Locks nature reserve captured on film.

‘We have really enjoyed exploring the strong cultural identity of the area and the stories and experiences of the people who live there. I’m hoping that seeing the film will inspire people to visit the reserve and get involved with the Milton’s Hidden Seashore project.’

Strong Island produced the film for the trust, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Tracy Teasdale, learning officer at Portsmouth Museum, in Museum Road, Southsea, said: ‘We are very pleased to support this project.

‘The display of Edward King’s paintings has been incredibly popular and the partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has encouraged even more people to visit it, share their memories and make connections with their own lives in the city.’

The screening is free but donations are welcome. Go to hiwwt.org.uk.