BUBBLY lovers are in for a disappointment – Port Solent’ Prosecco Festvial is sold out.

Fans of the sparkly drink are still hunting for tickets despite the announcement none are left.

The Port Solent Prosecco Festival 2017 is planned for October 14.

It runs between 6.30pm and 11pm on The Boardwalk at the popular destination.

But with entry being strictly controlled at the door it looks like many could miss out.