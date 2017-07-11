Protesters to call on Ukip councillor to resign over homeless rant

A PROTEST will take place in Guildhall Square today after a Ukip councillor called Portsmouth's homeless an 'unwelcome detrius.'

Councillor Colin Galloway, leader of the group on Portsmouth City Council expressed his controversial comments in a motion which is set to be debated by full council later today.

His comments - which he later stated that he hoped had not been 'misread' - were branded disgusting last week but were defended by fellow Ukip councillor Stuart Potter.

A protest will be held in Guildhall Square at 1pm today by Unite the Community in response to Cllr Galloway's comments, urging him to resign from his post.

It is organised by Alan Burgess who said: 'This language is wholly unacceptable, I and the assembled protesters from Portsmouth call on you to resign.'