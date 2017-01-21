Protestors in Portsmouth hit out at Donald Trump

SCORES of people headed to Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square to protest as Donald Trump was sworn into office to become the 45th president of America.

The event Stand Up to Trump was one of several across the country with people disagreeing with Mr Trump’s policies on the likes of immigration, and climate change.

Simon Magorian, who organised the event, said: ‘People want to make sure it is not the high point of protesting, but the start of it.

‘I think we have got to fight.’

Ross Campbell, a student at University of Portsmouth said: ‘Trump being elected as president has encouraged a certain hatred to form, a persecution of minorities, which is unacceptable.’