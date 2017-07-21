Public sector workers to rally against pay cap in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square

A RALLY calling for an end to the public sector pay cap will take place in Portsmouth tomorrow.

Members from various organisations, unions and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan are set to gather in Guildhall Square tomorrow to call on the government to remove a pay freeze on the wages of public sector workers.

Representatives from Portsmouth City UNISON, the National Union of Teachers, the Royal College of Nursing, UNITE, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union and Portsmouth Momentum are set to speak at the rally to address the 1 per cent pay gap.

Jon Woods, Chair of Portsmouth Trade Union Council said: 'The trade union movement is uniting, determined not only to smash the government's one per cent public sector pay cap, but to also secure above inflation pay rises for the first time in many years.

'This government is weak and divided. They found £1bn at the drop of a hat to get the DUP to prop them up and they can be forced to find the money for fair pay in our public services.'

Liz Jeremiah, chair of the Royal College of Nursing's Portsmouth branch said: 'Nurses pay has been frozen for too long and has led to a 14 per cent drop in our pay packets since 2010.

'We are building a strong campaign with a powerful message which is resonating with the public. Lifting the cap will help retain staff, allowing them to provide a better service and ultimately improve patient care.'

The rally will take place from 11am.