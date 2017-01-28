Pupils share their language passions at festival with primary schools

TEACHERS and pupils at a school were delighted to host 10 visiting primary schools for their fifth Festival of Languages.

Portsmouth High School says the event is a chance for the languages department to share their passions and celebrate the languages spoken by some of their pupils.

Miss Humphreys, head of languages at the school, said: ‘It’s a fantastic opportunity for other schools to hear the different languages spoken, and an opportunity to showcase the joy of languages around the world.’

The event was for primary and junior school pupils in Year 5 and 6.

Pupils were joined by specialist languages teachers to teach ten taster lessons, ranging from Japanese, Korean and Portuguese, to Russian, Italian and German.

Minh Nguyen from Oakwood School, said: ‘My day has been so much fun, especially being taught by other girls.’