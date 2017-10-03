Puppy snatched from Portsmouth home in daytime burglary

Search

Boyzie the puppy
A burglar broke into a home in Portsmouth and snatched a 10-month-old puppy.

Hampshire Constabulary said Boyzie, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was stolen from Stubbington Avenue between 6am and 6pm yesterday.

The offender broke into the house through the rear and stole the dog.

Nothing else was taken.

If you have any information relating to this case, call police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170382345’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.