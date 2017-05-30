Pushing the boat out at Portsmouth sailing club

TEN sailing clubs in the Portsmouth area have been inviting the public to have a go at sailing.

Sailing, windsurfing, kayaking and other on-the-water activities were enjoyed by dozens of families and adults at free taster sessions at a number of different venues, such as Portsmouth Watersports Centre and Thorney Island Sailing Club.

The clubs reported a great turn out with people of all ages and abilities jumping at the opportunity to get out on the water and discover a new sport.

Rear Commodore Mark Robinson said: ‘We had 51 visitors including quite a few families coming along and despite a brisk wind, guests were given a ride out in the club’s Quest dinghies.

‘After the event several parents were keen to bring their children to try the club’s youth sailing programme ‘Gybe Club’ the following Saturday. Others who didn’t get on the water are coming back again hoping for calmer conditions.’