Put the kettle on to stand up against breast cancer

A MASSIVE fundraising event is taking place to support women battling breast cancer.

The Big Tea Cosy is being organised by Wessex Breast Cancer Haven at Titchfield, a charity that offers emotional, physical and practical support to anyone affected by breast cancer.

Between February 1 and 7, Big Tea Cosy events will be happening across the UK to raise money for the charity, which has centres nationwide.

The money raised will be used to finance the support provided to breast cancer patients.

Frances Quinn, winner of Great British Bake Off 2013, is an ambassador for the charity. She said: ‘I’m proud to be supporting Breast Cancer Haven’s Big Tea Cosy.

‘February can be such a cold and miserable month so it is the perfect time to cosy up indoors with your friends or colleagues for a Big Tea Cosy party.

‘It’s such an easy way to raise money for a great charity that will make a real difference to the lives of people affected by breast cancer.’

Heidi Rehman, the charity’s community fundraiser, said it’s also about raising awareness.

She said: ‘We have a great number of visitors from Portsmouth, but sadly there are many who don’t know who we are and what we do, so it is amazing to be able to raise awareness as well.

‘If people want to do their own tea party then they are also more than welcome. No amount is too small to raise, and every penny raised will go towards our centre.’

The charity’s support is free to the public, but they receive no government funding.

That means Breast Cancer Haven relies on public donations and fundraising.

A tea party will be held on Thursday, February 2 at the centre from 10am until 2pm, and 2pm until 4pm.

People are also being encouraged to hold their own tea parties.

For more information on the Big Tea Cosy in Titchfield, call the charity on 01329 559 290.

Go to breastcancerhaven.org.uk/thebigteacosy.