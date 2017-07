Queen Alexandra Hospital is hosting a summer fayre

on Sunday to raise money for its paediatric unit.

There will be a themed photo booth, Disney characters, charity raffle and a variety of stalls for all the family to enjoy.

QA Hospital at Cosham treats more than 8,000 children every year and funds raised will go to the Children’s Bubbles Fund, dedicated to enhancing stays within the children’s department.

The event will run from midday until 4pm.