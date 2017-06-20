Queen’s Birthday List Honours for top CEO

HIS exemplary contribution to defence science and engineering over 41 years has earned one chief executive a spot on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Jonathan Lyle is CEO of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) in Porton Down, which maximises the impact of science and technology for the defence and security of the UK. He has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB).

The company holds one of its three main sites at Portsdown West in Portsmouth.

As chief executive, Jonathan has been responsible for reshaping DSTL’s scientific capabilities to embrace and exploit new disruptive technologies.

Through his leadership, dedication, drive and commitment, the company has achieved a reputation across government for delivering cutting-edge scientific and technology initiatives.

Jonathan said: ‘I’ve had the privilege to work with so many talented and committed people. I’m deeply honoured to have been recognised with the CB and really do feel this is a reflection of a combined team effort across the lab.’