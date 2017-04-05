Rail improvements over the Easter weekend: Everything you need to know

Rail companies will be carrying out engineering work over the Easter weekend - and here’s all the information you need to know if you’re out and about.

Some lines between Portsmouth and London Waterloo will be partly closed or shut throughout the weekend for preliminary work to take place on the upgrades to Waterloo station.

All lines between London Victoria and Barnham on Sunday for engineering work, with disruption to Southern services expected.

---

Good Friday (April 14) and Saturday April 15

- A reduced South West Trains service will run on the route between London Waterloo and Portsmouth (via Haslemere).

- Services from London to Portsmouth via Eastleigh will only run between Basingstoke and Portsmouth.

- Stopping services to Haslemere will only run between Woking and Haslemere.

---

Sunday April 16

- Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth via Eastleigh and between London Waterloo and Portsmouth via Haslemere may use alternative routes and run to revised timetables.

- Trains between London Waterloo and Poole/Portsmouth via Eastleigh will join and divide at Eastleigh all day.

- Buses will replace trains between Barnham and Bognor Regis after 9.30am. Until 9.20am, buses will replace trains between Littlehampton and Chichester/Bognor Regis.

- No trains will run to or from London Victoria.