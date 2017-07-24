RAIL WARNING: All-day delays up to London Waterloo due to signal failure

Have your say

COMMUTERS heading up to London are warned of severe disruption this morning.

South West Trains is advising passengers not to travel towards London Waterloo after a loss of all signalling in the Earlsfield area of south west London.

Trains could be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised until the end of service.

A total of 81 trains have been cancelled this morning with another 110 services either delayed or set for a delay later today.

Check your train here.