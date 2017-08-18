Rebecca’s running to help expectant mums

WHEN Rebecca Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer, it came at a time in her life that should have been full of happiness.

The 41-year-old had given birth to her son Isaac just four months before the devastating news.

Now, six years on Rebecca is currently free of cancer and is getting ready to take on the Great South Run in Portsmouth this October.

She will be running for the charity Mummy Star which supports expectant mums or women who have given birth within a year who are diagnosed with cancer.

Rebecca, from Paulsgrove, says: ‘It was my husband who suggested I sign up for the Great South Run.

‘He has completed marathons and thought it would be a good way for me to get fit and have something to focus on.

‘I also wanted to do something for charity so thought it was a great idea.

She said Mummy Star’s work struck a chord, adding: ‘I had a four-month-old when I was diagnosed with an intensive form of breast cancer. I had to have an operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy so it was really difficult.

‘They offer emotional support and financial support as well as putting you in touch with people in a similar situation and I know how much I would have benefited from that. Following my diagnosis I felt quite lonely. Getting cancer after having a baby never entered my mind.

‘Mummy Star is also the only charity of its kind so I really wanted to raise money for them. I have set a target of £100 but I want to get as much as possible.’

This is the first time Rebecca has taken part in a 10-mile run.

She has previously walked 10 miles for a charity and in July completed the Race for Life in Southsea.

Rebecca adds: ‘The Race for Life was a really good practice run for the Great South Run.

Being from the Portsmouth area, Rebecca has been down to Southsea to watch the race and said she cannot wait to be one of the runners.

‘The atmosphere is always amazing,’ she says.

‘The crowds all clap and cheer and watching it is fantastic so to be a part of it must be amazing.

‘I am really looking forward to it.’

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-dowden