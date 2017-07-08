Reporter Tom is left cold to the benefits of ice bath chilling

ICE baths – top elite athletes like Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and Olympic gold medallist, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill swear by them.

‘They help you to recover more quickly’, they say. ‘They’re good for your body’, they claim.

Reporter Tom Cotterillin his ice bath Picture: Malcolm Wells (170707-3419)

But as I slid into my own bath of ice-chilled water only one thought came to my mind: ‘This has got to be a joke!’

The water was chilled to about 14 degrees – fractionally chillier than the average temperature of the sea and nowhere near the warmth of a nice bath at home.

As soon as I plunged in, my body began to shiver and within a few of minutes my extremities were feeling numb.

Thankfully, I was perfectly safe, being observed by researchers from the University of Portsmouth’s department of sport and exercise science.

Reporter Tom Cotterill has a friend for company as he tries out his ice bath, with scientific observation by, from left: Dr Joe Costello and technicians Danny White and Harry Mayes Picture by: Malcolm Wells (170707-3427)

Taking place inside the site’s extreme environment laboratory (a name which certainly didn’t help reduce my anxiety!), I spent five minutes in the bath.

Before my plunge, Dr Joe Costello – who is an expert in sports science and the effect temperature and extreme environments have on the body – used a thermal imaging camera to measure my body temperature.

He tells me how the cold water will restrict my blood flow and cause my skin temperature to plummet, turning from a bright orange to a dark purple.

The idea is that getting into an ice bath helps to reduce swelling, with some claiming that allows elite athletes to maintain a high level of physical performance during prolonged contests.

Dr Joe Costello takes a thermal image )of Tom after his ice dunk

But Dr Costello says that for the average Joe, the would be little benefit.

‘There’s quite a lot of research looking at the timing of using different ice baths and if we were to use it at part of a regular training process there are question marks whether continuous use of ice baths would stunt the natural adaptations that would occur,’ he said.

‘There is evidence to suggest there is a strong placebo effect when getting in cold water like this.’

After a while in the bath I started to get used to the temperature and it became relatively easy to cope with.

A thermal image of Tom Cotterill before the ice bath

However, would I recommend you go home and dunk yourself in an ice bath at a hard session at the gym? No. No I would not.

