Research by Portsmouth university shows girls want to know about breast cancer

MORE than 70 per cent of schoolgirls want to know more about breast cancer, according to new research.

Nearly half of schoolgirls aged 11 to 18 have concerns about how to check themselves for signs of the disease while 77 per cent rate the topic of breast cancer education as extremely important.

The findings are the result of research into breast cancer education by the University of Portsmouth, St Mary’s University in Twickenham, and the University of Chichester.

Professor in biomechanics at the University of Portsmouth Joanna Wakefield-Scurr said: ‘Adolescence is recognised as a critical time for establishing lifelong behaviours.

‘By engaging school girls from a young age, breast education in schools could provide the opportunity to increase the likelihood of girls practicing positive breast health behaviours in adulthood.’