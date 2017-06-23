Residential kitchen fire brings crew into action

A KITCHEN fire left two residents with minor breathing difficulties last night.

Southsea Fire Station was called out to Richmond Road, Southsea, at around 6.30pm, after a resident had left something cooking unattended on the hob in their kitchen.

A crew attended the building an evacuated it immediately, before quickly extinguishing the blaze.

Two residents had inhaled smoke from the fire, and were subsequently assessed by an ambulance crew – which arrived on the scene shortly after the incident took place.

Nobody was seriously injured during the incident.