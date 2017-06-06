Residents asked to pick Best of British

FALKLANDS War veteran Simon Weston is calling on Portsmouth residents to find heroes who define the Best of British.

Simon, who was badly burned during the conflict, is heading up the judging panel for this year’s Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons. Categories include Outstanding Military Bravery and Community Champion.

Simon said: ‘We all know someone who deserves recognition, and are calling on Portsmouth locals to nominate them.’

Closing date for entries is August 11, with nominations available via amplifon.com – the winners will be announced at a ceremony in October.