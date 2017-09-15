Residents in Buckland and Old Portsmouth without water after pipe bursts

Have your say

Engineers have been called out to Buckland and Old Portsmouth this morning after a water main burst.

Portsmouth Water tweeted that the main had burst in Nessus Street, with surrounding areas being affected.

The company later said a second water main had burst in Broad Street, in Old Portsmouth.

It added that engineers are on site and are aiming to restore supplies ‘as soon as possible.’

