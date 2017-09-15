Search

Residents in Buckland and Old Portsmouth without water after pipe bursts

Engineers have been called out to Buckland and Old Portsmouth this morning after a water main burst.

Portsmouth Water tweeted that the main had burst in Nessus Street, with surrounding areas being affected.

The company later said a second water main had burst in Broad Street, in Old Portsmouth.

It added that engineers are on site and are aiming to restore supplies ‘as soon as possible.’

Are you affected by the mains bursts? Get in touch by emailing newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or calling 02392 622114.