Residents left perplexed over pool closure

PORTSMOUTH residents were left perplexed as, once again, Portsmouth Pyramid Centre closed its pool citing ‘technical issues’.

The centre, located on Southsea seafront, is a popular leisure venue used by families throughout the region.

However, the pool has been closed numerous times in the last few months and members of the public have said they believe it could be due to a staffing issue.

Users on Facebook took to the BH Live Pyramids page to express their disappointment at the recent closures, asking why the pool keeps being closed without clear explanation and advising management to contact the council and improve facilities. Some demanded a refund of their travel expenses as they reached the centre before being alerted to its closure.

Elizabeth Symmons, a PR representative for BH live said: ‘Regrettably, we have had to close to pool recently for a number of different reasons, all of which have been outside of our direct control.

The pool closure on Saturday morning was related to a filtration issue which was resolved as quickly as possible. In all cases, we will inform customers as soon as we can about any closure, encourage them to use other pools across the city and keep them updated when service resumes. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and will continue keep customers informed via our website and social media channels.’