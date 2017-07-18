Residents tell of their horror after body is found on a roof in Portsmouth

HORRIFIED residents were left with a gruesome sight when a woman died after plummeting from a flat today.

The unidentified woman fell from a window of the nine-storey Chandos Rise building, in Buckingham Street, Landport.

She landed on a rooftop at the rear of the building – next to the window of shocked people living in the high-rise.

Graham Parker lives on the first floor of the building and was one of the first to call for an ambulance.

The 45-year-old said: ‘I just heard this thud and looked at of my window and saw a body.

‘I couldn’t see any sign of life. She was just lying outside my window.’

The tragedy happened about 2.20pm.

Paramedics, police and firefighters rushed to the scene to try and save the woman.

However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers sealed off Buckingham Street in both direction for more than two hours.

Julie Padmore, 52, has lived in Chandos Rise for about nine years and said nothing like this had ever happened there before.

She was able to see emergency services as they recovered the woman’s body.

‘I saw two policemen standing (on the roof).

‘I didn’t look at the body straight away and asked them what had happened.

‘One of them just pointed and I saw this body on the floor covered in a sheet.

‘It was horrible. It was just such a shock. Nothing like this has ever happened here.’

Neighbour Joanne Brown was also horrified by the news.

She said: ‘I can’t believe it. It’s a shame this happened.’

No arrests have been made following the incident.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said the woman’s death was ‘not being treated as suspicious’ and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman added that a rapid response vehicle, ambulance and paramedic team leader had been dispatched to the scene.

The road was re-opened shortly after 5.30pm.