Restrictions to break up illegal Southsea camp site

NEW parking restrictions are proposed to be brought in to tackle an illegal camp site.

The area towards the Hayling Ferry along Ferry Road in Eastney has become a hotspot for caravans and mobile homes to park up illegally.

It has led to anti-social behaviour on the city council-owned land on three different occasions.

These were on land east of Thatched House in Milton Locks, land at Ferry Road North and land at Ferry Road South.

According to deputy city council leader and ward councillor Luke Stubbs, the sites have previously been listed as a good place to stay for free in various magazines.

To combat the behaviour and prevent vehicles from parking illegally on the site, a 9pm to 6am parking restriction is to be put in place.

Cllr Stubbs said: ‘The council continues to support free parking in this area, but we have no choice other than to impose night-time restrictions given the mess caused by people living in caravans and mobile homes.

‘This land is supposed to be a waterfront car park, it is not a free campsite.

‘There is no toilet or other facilities in Ferry Road and the current use is anti-social and is preventing other residents’ enjoyment of the area.’

Permits will be available for those with a legitimate reason to be there, such as fishermen.

Four caravans and three camper vans were spotted at the site on Friday.

A consultation period on the proposals is underway with the council intending to put in place the restrictions from Monday, September 4.

To comment on the proposals, email hpsland@portsmouthcc.gov.uk before September 1.