Revealed: Lidl to open a new store in North End by Christmas

SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has revealed it will be opening a new store in North End by the end of this year.

Jobs for customer assistants have already been advertised online for the shop in London Road.

The former Co-op in North End that is being turned into a Lidl

It will be on the site previously used by the Co-op, by the junction to Derby Road, which has been empty for nearly two years.

A Lidl spokesman told The News the store is due to open before Christmas and a specific date will be announced closer to the time.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said the announcement was a welcome boost for the whole city.

She said: ‘It’s great to have a strong European brand like Lidl moving into North End and creating jobs and employment opportunities for local people.

‘The site is one of the largest in the North End shopping centre and it is not good for the high street for it to remain empty.

‘I am delighted that Lidl is planning to open the store this side of Christmas and it should be a strong economic boost for the city.’

Up to 40 jobs will be created by the new store’s opening, a spokesman confirmed.

A total of 41 staff members were made redundant when the Co-op store closed.

In 2015 Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt called for a package of benefits to be given to North End on the back of shop closures.

She urged the city council to do more to improve parking and footfall in the area.

There are currently two Lidl stores in Portsmouth, in Norway Road in Hilsea and Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.