REVEALED: The News’ Curry House of the Year winner

BEING voted Curry House of the Year once is great, but winning the accolade twice – for the second year running – is pretty spectacular.

And the revelation that Fratton-based Indian restaurant Gandhi has won The News’ annual competition once more lets the hard-working family behind the establishment know they’re still getting customers’ taste buds tingling.

Readers have been voting for their favourite Curry House of the Year and Gandhi came out on top, beating Albert Road restaurants Bombay Express, second, and Akash, third.

Gandhi is run by the Karim family and owner Ruman is delighted to win the award for the second year in a row.

He said: ‘We’re really surprised to have won the award again and we haven’t taken it lightly, it means a lot to our team.

‘I think the reason we’ve done so is that we strive to continuously improve. Over the years we’ve changed our recipes a number of times, but have kept the traditional elements that customers know and love.

‘However, it’s not just about the food – when people come to Gandhi they know they’re going to be treated well.

‘They know they will be visiting a very good restaurant where they can relax, and dine in comfort.

‘Atmosphere is really important.’

Gandhi was established by Ruman’s father in 1979.

The restaurant will receive a Curry House of the Year trophy from The News.

When asked how hard it is to battle with competition from many other Indian restaurants across the area, Ruman added: ‘It’s been difficult at times, but our high quality food and service always pulls us through.

‘Customers stick with us, we’ve got some that have been eating at Gandhi for more than 35 years.

‘I have my staff to thank too. They are hardworking, efficient and reliable.

‘It’s great to know I’ve got a good team behind me.

‘I’d like to thank everyone who voted for us.

‘Next year we hope to win the award for the third time in a row!’.