REVEALED: What is the average debt of those in the Portsmouth area?

People in the Portsmouth area have an average consumer debt of £622, a new survey has found.

The figures, put together by the Guardian, show that debt in the UK has soared by almost 10 per cent in the last year.

This unsecured consumer credit is made up of personal loans, credit cards, car loans and overdrafts.

In the Portsmouth postcode area, the per capita value of consumer credit at the end of 2016 was £622 - slightly higher than the national average of £603.

The average debt for those living in the Southampton postcode area was £601, while it is £673 for those in the Guildford area.

The figures have been collated using UK Finance, which found the average household debt was £1,441 at the end of 2016.

Northampton topped the table for the most indebted place per capita at £749, followed by Salisbury at £739.

Lerwick and Bradford, with £446 and £450 respectively, had some of the lowest debt levels per capita in the UK.

