Road closures announced for Portsmouth Triathlon

Have your say

Road closures have been announced for this weekend’s Portsmouth Triathlon.

Almost 300 athletes are expected to take part in this year’s race, which will take place in Southsea on Sunday.

Clarence Esplanade, Jack Cockerill Way and The Dell will be closed from 6am to 11.30am.

Part of South Parade, St Helens Parade, Eastern Parade, part of St Georges Road and Southsea Esplanade is also shut from 7.30am to 11am.

Parking on these routes is allowed but vehicles will not be allowed through while the race is taking place.

Diversion signs will be in place.

The challenging event is focused on Castle Field and starts with a swim from Southsea beach at 7.30am.

Organisers Portsmouth Triathletes said: ‘We have tried to reduce road closures to a minimum and would like to thank residents for their support and co-operation in making a safe route for the 300 or so competitors.’