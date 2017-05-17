Robber punches man and steals phone in Cosham attack

DETECTIVES have issued an urgent appeal after a man was robbed in the early hours of this morning.

The victim was walking south along London Road, at the junction of Cliffdale Road when he was attacked by a man in a hoody.

Police say the 24-year-old was grabbed by the robber and then punched.

The thug then stole the victim’s iPhone 7 and his rucksack, which was later recovered by police.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or those with information about the assault – which took place at about 1.45am – to come forward.

The force has since released a description of the suspect.

Police have described the attacker: white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and spoke with a local accent.

Officers added he was wearing dark-coloured bottoms, a black hooded top, with the hood up and a black scarf over his face.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting 44170184655 or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.