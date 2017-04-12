Robert bear gives comfort in difficult situations

TWO children supported by The Roberts Centre will have a teddy to cuddle after a successful fundraiser by Build@Church.

People of all ages collected 5ps and took them along to Build@Church, a space for all ages to hear Bible stories and have fun with Lego and Duplo.

In total the group, which meets monthly at the Church of the Resurrection in Drayton, managed to raise more than £20, enough to buy two Robert bears for The Roberts Centre.

Jack and Toby Stoneman presented the bears to Kathryn Brewer and Robert bear from The Roberts Centre.

Student minister Julie Minter, who leads Build@Church, said: ‘We wanted to do something to help the children in our city who are supported by The Roberts Centre.

‘We thought that fundraising to buy a Robert bear that could be given to a child facing a difficult situation would be a very practical way in which we could show that we care.

‘We invited The Roberts Centre along to receive whatever we had managed to collect. We were delighted to have raised enough money to buy two bears.

‘We hope those bears will be a source of love and comfort to the children who receive them and that they can be a sign of hope for them too.’

Mel Goddard, The Roberts Centre’s family services manager, said: ‘When children are facing difficult changes in their lives it is not always easy for them to express how they feel but doing this through the eyes of Robert makes it much easier for them. Having a Robert bear to cuddle and talk to can also make children feel less alone with their emotions.

‘These two bears will really make a difference to two children’s lives. We can’t thank everyone at Build@Church enough for collecting their 5ps.’

Robert bears are £10 each and books are £5.50. They tell stories through Robert bear’s eyes of situations that children supported by the centre might be facing.

To buy a bear or book pop into the centre in Crasswell Street, Landport, Church of the Resurrection, in Drayton, or go to robertscentre.org.uk.