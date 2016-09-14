Rock Challenge registration is on first come, first served basis

THERE are only a few days to go until schools and colleges can register for next year’s Rock Challenge.

Last year, 59 schools from Portsmouth and the surrounding area were involved in events and the organisers are hoping even more will sign up for the next competition.

Registration opens on September 20 at 6am for junior and primary schools.

Academies can register from 6.30am to take part.

Sophia Campbell from Rock Challenge said: ‘Our events are facilitated by the Be Your Best Foundation, which aims to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices.

‘Each show provides the opportunity for young people to experience an adrenalin-based high, through performing live on a professional stage rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

‘Rock Challenge and J Rock events are unique in that every schools’ contribution is designed, put together, rehearsed and led at school level as a whole school initiative.’

The Portsmouth shows will be held over six nights at the Portsmouth Guildhall starting on February 27.

Teams of students will perform an eight-minute dance, drama and design piece that they have prepared over many weeks and months with teachers, parents and members of their wider community.

Due to popular demand, entries are on a first come, first served basis.

To register, go to rockchallenge.co.uk or call 02392 985710.