Running to make life better for older people

HELPING older people stay independent is a great passion of Jodie Stratford’s.

Now the 28-year-old is going one step further and pulling on her training shoes to raise money for the charity she works for.

Jodie is one of Age UK Portsmouth’s Help Around The Home (HATH) assessors at The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Road, Portsmouth.

She has been working for the charity for two years and says she really enjoys working within the community, supporting older people.

Her job involves supporting older people in their own homes, so that they have choice and control through involving them in decisions.

She helps people plan how to maintain their independence, which helps to increase their confidence and wellbeing.

To ensure the vital service continues she is taking part in the Great South Run in October, one of the top 10-mile races in the country.

She said: ‘I will need to do a lot of training, as I am not the best of runners and I do like my food.

‘However, I enjoy the odd leisurely run to keep fit, but I mainly enjoy boxing and Brazilian jujitsu.

‘I am looking forward to taking on the challenge and I am ready to push myself to complete the total 10 miles.’

Jodie’s teams can assist with a range of tasks including housework, shopping, laundry and even a deep cleaning service.

Being so passionate about her role has led Jodie to want to raise much-needed funds for Age UK Portsmouth.

She said her biggest motivation to get her across the finish line will be knowing that the money she raises will make a difference to an older person’s life.

Jodie hopes others will also be inspired to take up the challenge and run for Age UK Portsmouth.

To take part in the Great South Run, or to find out about the services on offer to older people, call (023) 9286 2121 or email enquiries@ageukportsmouth.org.uk.

To sponsor Jodie go to justgiving.com/ageukportsmout.