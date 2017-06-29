Saddle sore cyclists raise £2,500 for vital equipment

STAFF and patients from a hospital’s renal department saddled up to cycle more than 200 miles to buy new equipment.

The group from Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, cycled to dialysis centres in Havant, Bognor Regis, Basingstoke, Salisbury, Milford, Totton and Chandlers Ford before returning to QA... in just one exhausting day.

Eileen Duff, a renal dietician, said: ‘The day was fantastic – fabulous weather, an amazing support crew and a merry band of cyclists who rallied each other around the 206-mile route.

‘We had astounding support from the dialysis units as we went along, with food arranged at each station and a surprise cake at Totton.

‘It really fuelled everyone on for the last stretch.

‘So far we have raised £2,500. We hope to reach £3,000 soon.’

Though the staff were the ones peddling, the patients were on hand to provide refreshments and support to the cyclists and volunteer as car drivers.

After arriving back at the hospital at 10pm, the group was presented with much-deserved medals.

Their incredible fundraising efforts will pay for new equipment for the ward through the Renal Department Fund, which comes under the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

The aim of the charity is to support the patients of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust by improving existing facilities and by providing additional equipment, supporting research programmes and innovation in the development of services and education to both patients and staff.

To support the renal team, donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/WessexKidneyCentre.