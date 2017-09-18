Sailors take to the Solent for Bart’s Bash

Have your say

SAILORS from across the area took to the Solent this weekend for an annual international day of racing in aid of charity.

Clubs and societies took to the sea to race in a series of races for Bart’s Bash.

The charity was founded in memory of Olympic gold medallist Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson – who previously spent time training in Gosport – who died aged 36 in a sailing accident.

Thousands of boats take to the water every year to pay tribute to the sailor which has raised hundreds of thousands over the years.

Bart’s Bash was created to remember the sailor and to raise funds for the charity’s work in sailing.

The clubs from the area that took part included Stokes Bay sailing club, Portsmouth Harbour Yacht Club, Portsmouth Sailing Club, Portchester Sailing Club and Emsworth Sailing Club.

At Stokes Bay, the club put on a big race with a junior fleet taking to the water just before an adult fleet.

There was also a bake sale as well to help raise the funds for the charity.

At Emsworth, the club saw a handful of entries for the annual race and also held a barbecue on the day.

Portchester took part in their fundraising event for the charity last weekend with their own regatta as a total of 33 boats took to the Solent.