Salon staff gearing up for month of fundraising fun

THEY can usually be found snipping and colouring hair in the salon.

But the team from Hi-Lites, in Eastney Road, will be at Milton Park Junior School on Sunday where they have organised a summer fair for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Each year Alison Irish and her team of hair stylists and beauticians raise money for a different good cause.

A close friend of the team recently died from cancer which inspired them to chose Macmillan as their charity of the year.

The summer fair is the first of three big fundraising events.

Alison said: ‘Sunday is going to be a really fun-packed day.

‘There will be a dog show and lots of different stalls, plus loads for the children.

‘We’re really looking forward to it.’

The second event is the annual summer ball, a black tie dinner and dance at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel on July 15.

There will be a three course dinner, live band, DJ and auction.

And for the tenth year, the hairdressers will be taking their chairs outside the salon and offering cut-price cuts and trims.

In the past few years they have asked for a minimum donation of £10.

But to mark their decade of fundraising they are charging the price they did back in 2008 – £5.

Alison, who has owned the salon for 16 years, said: ‘We will have all the entertainers back with us – a DJ, reptiles from Warren’s Ark, street dancers, and of course the famous Hi-Lites raffle with hundreds of prizes.

‘We all count ourselves very lucky and this is our way of giving back to people who are less fortunate.

‘We really enjoy fundraising and making a difference to our community.’

Last year Hi-Lites raised more than £6,000 for a prostate cancer charity.

They are hoping to beat that for Macmillan.

The summer fair is from 11am until 4pm.

