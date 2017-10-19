Saturday’s Great Run events in doubt due to high winds

Have your say

Organisers of the Great South Run could be forced to cancel some of Saturday’s events due to high winds.

The Great South 5k and the Junior and Mini Great South Run are both scheduled to take place before the main run on Sunday.

Picture: Allan Hutchings

It comes after the Met Office put out a yellow weather warning for wind for Saturday across the south of the country.

Gusts of between 50mph and 60mph are expected, with a danger of large waves in coastal areas.

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company, which organises the weekend’s events, said: ‘We are currently monitoring the weather situation for the weekend and should there be any change to our event plans, we’ll advise all entrants immediately.

‘Currently the Saturday schedule looks to be in some doubt, with an improved forecast for Sunday.

‘Entrants can refer to our website and social media channels for further updates.’

About 2,500 children take part in the junior run every year, which is scheduled to start at 11.50am on Saturday.

The 5k is scheduled to start at 10.30am.

Are you taking part in Sunday’s Great South Run? Here’s our guide to the big day.